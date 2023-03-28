Apple’s contribution to “Made in India”smartphone shipments reached 25% in value terms last year, reports Counterpoint Research.

However, overall “Made in India” smartphone shipments (units) declined 19% year-over-year (YoY) in quarter four of 2022 and 3% YoY in 2022 due to softening of local demand, adds the research group. The contribution of exports in “Made in India” smartphone shipments reached the highest ever in 2022 both in volume (20%) and value terms (30%).

In terms of value, “Made in India” smartphone shipments registered 34% YoY growth, riding on the local trend of increasing “premiumization” coupled with the increasing exports of premium smartphones, especially from Apple, according to Counterpoint. “Made in India” shipments from the iPhone maker grew 65% YoY by volume and 162% YoY by value, taking the brand’s value share to 25% in 2022, up from 12% in 2021.

