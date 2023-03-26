In his latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says Apple’s push into mixed reality will take years to pay off, with the company hoping the device follows the same trajectory as its Apple Watch.

However, the article says last week there was a “momentous gathering” at the company’s Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, with the tech giant’s approximate 100 highest-ranking execs (the “Top 100”) to get a preview of the“RealityPro,” which was demonstrated for the first time.

Gurman says this isn’t the first time that the group has gotten a peak at the rumored augmented reality/virtual reality headset, but this time was different.

“Earlier demonstrations were lower-key affairs, meant to show progress and secure the headcount needed to keep going. The latest preview took place in the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple’s biggest showcase, suggesting that a public unveiling is getting close,” he writes. “The executives attended the event ahead of heading to their annual offsite, held at a resort in Carmel Valley, California.”

Despite the “polished, glitzy, and exciting” event, there are still hurdles to overcome. For starters, Gurman says that Apple will have to explain to consumers why they’d want to own such a product at all.

“Moreover, the device will start at around $3,000, lack a clear killer app, require an external battery that will need to be replaced every couple of hours and use a design that some testers have deemed uncomfortable. It’s also likely to launch with limited media content,” he adds.

About the RealityPro

When it comes to the RealityPro, the rumors are abundant. Such a device will arrive this year. Or 2025, Or 2026. It will be a head-mounted display. Or may have a design like “normal” glasses. Or it may be eventually be available in both. The Reality Pro may or may not have to be tethered to an iPhone to work. Other rumors say that it could have a custom-build Apple chip and a dedicated operating system dubbed “rOS” for “reality operating system.” Or perhaps “xrOS” for extended reality operating system.

