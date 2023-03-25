In a March 11 editorial for BGR, Jose Adorno said “Apple’s current lineup of products is a mess” — and I agree.

Last October I wrote that Apple’s product line-up was getting too confusing. Here’s what I proposed: Here’s what I propose:

The Mac. There will be one desktop for professionals (the Mac Pro OR Mac Studio), one for “prosumers” who both produce and consume content (the Mac mini), one for consumers (the iMac). The laptop line would offer the MacBook Pro for professionals and the MacBook Air for consumers. Of course, the desktop and laptops would be continue to be offered in different sizes.

° The iPhone. I’d limit the line-up to the iPhone Pro Max (for professionals), iPhone Pro (for prosumers), and iPhone SE (for consumers).

° The Apple Watch. The smartwatch line-up would include the Apple Watch SE, the Apple Watch Series x, and the Apple Watch Ultra.

Streamlining these product line-ups would make it easier for customers to decide what device they need. It would also give a range of price options in each category.

Considering that Apple also makes AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Apple TV, Studio Display, and HomePod minis with more devices certainly coming (such as the rumored “Apple Glasses” and, perhaps, the Apple Car), the company needs to make sure that folks aren’t overwhelmed with too many products in too many categories.

Here are the key points from Adorno’s op-ed: “Apple sells five different iPhone lines with different sizes and storage options. Now, with the company using the same processor for two years in a row, it’s weirder for customers to understand the value of an iPhone 14 when it looks almost the same as the iPhone 13.

“Among Apple products, there are regular, Mini, Plus, SE, Pro, Studio, Air, Ultra, and Max models, but they don’t mean the same depending on the category. For example, the best iPhone is a Pro model, but the best AirPods is a Max one. Although the Mac Pro should have been the best Mac computer, it’s a Mac Studio currently holding this award. The best Apple Watch is an Ultra model but offers the same processor as a two-year-old Series 6.”

“Another example regards the MacBook Pro. Apple offers a high-end version and a low-entry model. The cheaper option is technically worse than a MacBook Air due to the lack of MagSafe, a better webcam, or a proper redesign. That said, a customer buying a product for its Pro brand wouldn’t understand why it’s placed so close to Air versions, as this MacBook Pro is not as good.”

He says here’s what Apple should do: “The company should focus on fewer products but make them different enough so customers can understand why they should (or not) spend more money on the next best thing.”

