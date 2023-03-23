A new patent filing (number US 20230088498 A1) shows that Apple wants one person to be able to easily create a secure user account for another person. For example, a parent could create an account for a child on an Apple Watch, iPhone, or iPad.

About the patent filing

The patent filing is dubbed “authenticating and creating accounts on behalf of another user.” Apple says that, for example, in addition to keeping time, users may desire wearable electronic devices such as an Apple Watch to be able to perform a variety of other operations including running software applications.

A user may wish to access different types of information, such as various aspects related to keeping time, or different application data points, in different contexts. Generally, wearable electronic devices are associated or paired with a companion device, through which many operational details of the wearable device may be configured. Apple wants to make it easier for family members to be able to access calendars, media, or other data that is shared with user accounts within a family of user accounts.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s abstract of the patent filing: “Embodiments described herein provide for a satellite device that can be associated with a user account of a minor aged (e.g., child or adolescent) user that does not have a smartphone that can be used as a companion device to the satellite device. The satellite device can be configured to be used as a primary device, without reliance upon a paired smartphone.

“Certain information can be synchronized with the satellite device via the association with the family account. During initial configuration, a set of cryptographic keys can be generated to associate the account of the satellite device with the set of accounts in the family. The satellite device can then access calendars, media, or other data that is shared with user accounts within a family of user accounts.”

