By Laura Darnell

The US$49.99 Adonit Star for the iPad is incredible. It looks just like a regular ink pen in my backpack. It is lightweight and very responsive. I love using it with the notes app on my iPad to toggle between a hand writing and a typed look.

The folks at Adonit says the Star is “inspired by the elegance of a timeless fountain pen.” It boasts a metallic body and weighted feel. Features include palm rejection and an ultra-fine one mm tip for high accuracy. To use, just connect the Adonit Star to your device simply by turning the stylus on.

The power button is in a very convenient place and prevents it from accidentally getting pressed. The fountain tip makes it look very professional. I also love that the cap is removable but holds firmly onto the other end of the pen when using. I don’t feel like it is going to fall off. I’ve used it for several hours and haven’t had to recharge yet.

The Adonit Star is compatible with iPad Air (3/4/5), iPad mini (5/6), iPad (6/7/8/9/10), iPad Pro 11” (1/2/3/4), iPad Pro 12.9” (3/4/5/6) and newer models with iOS 12.2 and above. Adonit Star is available for purchase at Adonit.net and Amazon.

