Apple plans to spend US$1 billion a year to produce movies that will be released in theaters, according to Bloomberg. Quoting unnamed “people familiar with the company’s plans,” the article says is is “part of an ambitious effort to raise its profile in Hollywood and lure subscribers to its Apple TV+ streaming service.

Bloomberg says Apple has approached movie studios about partnering to release a few titles in theaters this year and a whole bunch of more films in the future. The list of potential releases includes Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio; the spy thriller Argylle, from director Matthew Vaughn; and Napoleon, Ridley Scott’s drama about the French conqueror.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

