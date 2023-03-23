China’s smartwatch shipments declined 9.3% year-over-year (YoY) in 2022, mainly due to the COVID-zero policy’s impact on consumption, according to Counterpoint Research. However, the Apple Watch continues to dominate the country’s smartphone market with almost 50% share.

Counterpoint says good sales of Apple’s Watch Series 7 models, coupled with the newly released Watch Series 8 and Ultra models, helped Apple register 22% YoY shipment growth in China. Continued innovation in health monitoring functions, as well as the perfect data and interaction experience, drove Apple’s growth. Meanwhile, the Ultra has created a new segment of professional smartwatches, which helped Apple dominate the premium segments, notes the research group.

Growth in the high-to-premium segment (>$200) in China was driven by increasing consumer demand for premium features like health monitoring and professional sports guidance, according to Counterpoint. The research group says the biggest standout feature of the year was the high-to-premium segments’ (>$200) share rise.

Shipments in the $301-$400 segment grew 46% YoY, while shipments in the >$401 segment grew a whopping 1292% YoY. The <$50 segment’s share dropped to 20%, with a 35% YoY decrease in shipments compared to the previous year.

Overall, global shipments of smartwatches grew 12% YoY in 2022, according to Counterpoint.

