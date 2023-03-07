Sonos has announced it will add support for spatial audio on Apple Music in what will be a significant expansion of its next-gen sound experience offerings.

Sonos customers will have access to spatial audio on Apple Music starting March 28, 2023. Apple’s spatial audio is basically the tech giant’s take on Dolby Atmos for headphones and Sony’s PS5 3D Audio. It’s designed to deliver surround sound and 3D audio through headphones – and in optimal fashion (with dynamic head tracking) through specific AirPods and Beats models, as well as those from third parties such as Sonos.

The folks at Sonos say that, available on Sonos Era 300, Arc, and Beam (Gen 2), Apple Music with spatial audio “will place listeners at the center of their music with an ever growing catalog of tracks and expertly curated playlists featuring renowned artists across all genres.”

