Apple TV+’s “Slow Horses” and “Bad Sisters” have received nominations in the 2023 Royal Television Society Awards.

Will Smith of “Slow Horses” and Sharon Horgan of “Bad Sisters” are both nominated in the Writer-Drama category. The awards will be announce on March 28.

“Slow Horses” has been renewed for a third and fourth season, while “Bad Sisters” has been renewed for season two.

