We’re all guilty of pressing “remind me tomorrow” when prompted to update our operating systems. However, it’s proving to be a persistent issue as 1-in-every 5 devices is running on an operating system that is out-of-date, as found by the Jamf Threat Labs team’s most recent research.

The “Security 360: Annual Trends Report” from Jamf, which specializes in Apple Enterprise Management, reveals fivekey security trends impacting organizations who have embraced the hybrid work environment, and it also shares recommendations for organizations on staying secure. Key takeaways from the report include:

In 2022, 21% of employees were using devices that were misconfigured, exposing the device and the employee to risk.

In 2022, 31% of organizations had at least one user fall victim to a phishing attack.

21.7% of Android devices accessed third-party app stores, which often provide versions of legitimate apps that have been tampered with to include malicious code that infects user devices, compared to 0.002% of iOS devices.

In 2022, new malware infections went down from just over 150,000,000 to about 100,000,000 infections, however malicious network traffic continued to be more prevalent.

