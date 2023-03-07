As rumored, Apple has announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models include a dual-camera system for photos and videos, the A15 Bionic chip, and safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday, March 10, with availability starting Tuesday, March 14.

