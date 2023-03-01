Historically the Consumer Intelligence Research Group (CIRP) says Apple customers tended to stick with the basics, rather than embracing some of the more unusual colors that Apple features when they announce new iPhone models. However, the launch of the iPhone 14/Plus and 14 Pro/Max models seems to have bucked that trend.

In a new subscription-only report, CIRP says that, for most models, the predominant color was black (or midnight or graphite or space gray), followed by a shade of blue or white. The 2022 reintroduction of purple, after its brief appearance on iPhone 11 and 12, changed the game, however, with some folks opting for a more “exotic” color.

Forty-two percent of iPhone 14 Pro/Pro Max purchasers went with the deep purple model, while 24% going for gold. When it comes to iPhone 14/Plus purchasers, 27% went for blue, 22% for purple, and 14% for red. Meanwhile, iPhone 12 and SE owners were the most likely to go with the basic midnight flavor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related