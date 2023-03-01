The Middle East and Africa (MEA) personal computing devices (PCD) market, which is made up of desktops, notebooks, workstations, and tablets, suffered a sharp year-on-year decline in shipments during the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the latest industry analysis conducted by the IDC research group. However, it was very good news for Apple’s iPad.

Apple achieved strong growth, placing second (behind Samsung), while Lenovo suffered a steep decline to rank third in the tablet segment. Apple now has 18.1% of the MEA tablet market compared to Samsung’s 35.2% and Lenovo’s 7.6%. Overall, the table market in the region declined 12.6% year-on-year in quarter four.

What’s more, IDC shows that personal computing devices in the MEA totaled 5.2 million units in quarter four, down 23.6% year-on-year. From a product category perspective, PC shipments were down 29.0% year on year in Q4 2022. All three top vendors experienced sharp declines. (IDC doesn’t consider the iPad a personal computer.)

