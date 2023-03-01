According to the Canalys research group, quarter four sales brought full-year 2022 personal computer/tablet shipments to 434.5 million units, a decline of 13% from 2021 when nearly half a billion devices were shipped.

However, the tablet market proved to be resilient in Q4, posting shipment growth of 1% to land at 42.3 million units. 2022 ended with a total of 150.8 million tablets shipped, down 5% from 2021. Worldwide tablet shipments grew following three consecutive quarters of decline, up a modest 1% year on year in Q4 2022.

Apple held onto first place in the rankings, shipping 19 million units and commanding 46% market share worldwide as rollover demand and the launch of new M2 iPads drove success.

Apple sold approximately 19.5 million iPads in Q4 2022, compared to 16.4 million tablets in Q4 2021. That’s annual growth of 18.5%.

For all of 2022, Apple sold 60.1 million iPads. That compares to sales of 61 million in 2021 for an annual decline of 0.3%.

With Mac and iPad sales combined, Apple sold 25.5 million devices in Q4 of 2022 for 24.1% of the global personal computer market. That compares to sales of 24.3 million units in Q4 of 2021 and annual growth of 5.1%.

Since Canalys counts tablets as personal computers (something the IDC and Gartner research groups don’t), with its Mac/iPad combo, Apple is the top personal computer brand worldwide.

