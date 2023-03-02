Apple is closing its Northlake Mall location in Charlotte, North Carolina immediately after after the mall where it’s located suffered at least three shootings in recent months, reports Bloomberg.

Shots were fired outside the Macy’s at Northlake Mall in north Charlotte Tuesday night, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. WCNC Charlotte reports that police said the shots were fired after a fight outside the mall escalated. Nobody was struck by the gunfire, according to CMPD.

Earlier in February, CMPD investigated another shooting that took place at Northlake Mall. In that incident, a single shot was fired during a fight between two people. Nobody was injured in that shooting either, though two people were treated for non-shooting-related injuries.

A separate shooting happened at the mall in 2022, only days before Christmas.

Bloomberg says Apple informed the Northlake Mall’s employees on today that the location would be closing immediately, according to people with knowledge of the matter. After employees were informed of the plan, the tech giant updated its website to show that the location — at the Northlake Mall in Mecklenburg County — would be shuttered permanently.

Bloomberg says Apple told employees that there will be no layoffs and that staff at the Northlake Mall site would be transferred to the nearby SouthPark location in Charlotte or roles working at the company’s online store.

