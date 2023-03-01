In a note to clients — as noted by AppleInsider — JP Morgan says that, overall, the iPhone 14 family is selling better at this point than its predecessors, with signs of more users than normal for January switching from Android.

The investment analyst firm says while demand for the iPhone 14 range is declining, its market share is seasonally higher than normal. The conclusion is based on surveys from Wave7 Research into sales across US carriers.

“Overall iPhone share decreased modestly to 69% across the three carriers, vs. 70% in December,” says JP Morgan, “which is better relative to share in the month of January for prior product cycles; compares to 67% share for the iPhone 13 cycle and 60% share for the iPhone 12 cycle.”

