In a new Apple Card promotion, Apple will add US$150 to those who apply for a new account and spend $1,000. But there are some “gotchas” involved.

Only folks who received an email directly from Apple are eligible for the $150. Those who did receive the email can apply for an Apple Card anytime between February 28 and March 20 and spend the $1,000 to get the $150 back.

However, the $1,000 has to be spent before March 20. Refunding any purchase that applies to a portion of the $1,000 could result in Apple deducting the $150 reward from the user’s account, even after the promotion is over. And the deal doesn’t apply to current Apple Card holders.

