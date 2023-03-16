Apple has lost a trademark battle with Cypriot developer Apella Games, and has two months to appeal, reports iMore. Apple claimed that customers would be confused, possibly mixing the two companies up or thinking that they were linked in some way.

Apple tried to block the video game developer from registering its name and logo with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO), claiming it was visually, phonetically, and conceptually similar. In its February 21 decision, EUIPO rejected Apple’s claims that consumers could confuse the two marks and even associate Apella Games with Apple.

EUIPO said the public would be able to tell apart the two signs, even if they share some of the letters. It also rejected Apple’s claim that Apella Games would take unfair advantage of its distinctive character and reputation, pointing out that no evidence had been submitted to substantiate it.

As noted by In-Cyprus, the company’s name is the English transliteration of the Greek word Apella, which was the people’s assembly in ancient Sparta. Its round logo depicts an ancient warrior helmet and a meander motif enclosing the letter “A” in the middle.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related