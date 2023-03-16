Apple manufacturing partner Foxconn, which mainly manufactures iPhones, has won an order to make AirPods for the first time, reports Reuters.

The article adds that it plans to build an US$200 million factory in India to produce the wireless earbuds. Foxconn has already planned to spent about US$700 million on a new plant in India to ramp up local production, reports Bloomberg, quoting unnamed “people familiar with the matter.”

The article says the investment is one of Foxconn’s biggest single outlays to date in India and underscores how China’s at risk of losing its status as the world’s largest producer of consumer electronics. The manufacturer plans to build the plant to make iPhone parts on a 300-acre site close to the airport in Bengaluru, the capital of the southern Indian state of Karnataka.

