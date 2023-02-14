Apple has sent Apple Card users info on how to keep their accounts and personal data safe. Here’s the advice:

° Turn on Advanced Fraud Protection. The 3-digit security code for your Apple Card will change periodically for even more secure purchases on the web. Don’t worry, recurring charges will still go through. Go to Apple Card in Wallet, tap the card number button, then scroll down to Advanced Fraud Protection and turn it on.

° Enable transaction notifications. You will get an alert every time your card is used so you can catch suspicious activity as soon as it happens. Go to Apple Card in Wallet, tap the More button, then tap Notifications and turn on Transactions.

° Lock your titanium card if it’s ever lost or misplaced. Go to Apple Card in Wallet, tap, tap Card Details, then tap “Lock Card” under the Titanium Card section. If you find your card, you can easily unlock it. Lock or unlock Apple Card.

° Remove lost or stolen devices from your Apple account and change your Apple ID password if you believe it’s compromised.

Apple also says to be aware of the following to keep your Apple Card safe:

° Don’t accept unsolicited calls or texts urging you to take immediate action on your Apple Card account.

° Don’t share one-time passcodes sent from Apple or Goldman Sachs with anyone.

° Don’t provide your virtual card number to unverified merchants or websites.

If ever in doubt, hang up and call Apple Card support at 1-877-255-5923 to ensure you’re talking to a verified Apple Card specialist. And note that Apple Card specialists will never ask for your Apple ID password, Apple ID verification codes, device passcode, recovery key, or any account security details.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related