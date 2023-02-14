Apple TV+ today announced that season three of “Ted Lasso” will debut March 15. It’s been expected to be the last season.

However, Jason Sudeikis, star, executive producer and co-creator of the hit show, may be looking to continue the show to a fourth season after all, reports Deadline.

Some have suggested that Sudekis previously was steadfast in three seasons but that his stance might have softened more recently, says Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group, which makes the series.

“What had initially been the vision that Jason and Bill [Lawrence] had, when they went into Season 1, was very much a three-act structure,” she tells Deadline. “Then I think it becomes one of those things that as you get going with it, and if you fall in love with that world and those characters, it’s hard to say goodbye.”

Either way, she’s feeling good about the show.

“The end of the season, it ends beautifully,” Dungey tells Deadline. “If that is all we do in the Ted Lasso universe, I think the fans will be really happy and excited. But there’s also a way to crack open a door. If we’re fortunate enough to do more, we can keep on going.”

