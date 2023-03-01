As noted by MacRumors, Apple has announced increased trade-in values for a limited number of older iPhone models in an effort to encourage customers to upgrade to the iPhone 14 lineup.

Trade-in values have gone up for the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus. MacRumors also reports that There have also been some minor tweaks to iPad and Mac trade-in values. A full list of trade-in values, including those for Android smartphones, cis available on Apple’s trade-in website.

