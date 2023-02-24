An activist shareholder is seeking to have Apple CEO Tim Cook and climate change activist Al Gore removed from his long-standing position on Apple’s board of directors, according to Fox Business.

The article says that corporate ethics watchdog National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed an exempt solicitation with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday that urged fellow Apple shareholders to vote against Gore as a director nominee at the tech giant’s annual meeting, which is slated for March 10, arguing that the former U.S. vice president is not qualified for the role and that “his political activism poses to Apple a reputational risk that is not worth his limited skill set.”

Fox Business says the NLPC also filed a separate exempt solicitation that urged Apple shareholders to oppose re-upping CEO Tim Cook to the board of directors. The organization is also sponsoring a shareholder proposal that asks Apple to disclose more fully its risks of doing business — and the extent of its supply chain — in China.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related