Apple TV+’s Martin Scorsese-directed “Killers of the Flower Moon” may debut at the Cannes Film Festival, reports Deadline.

However, the publication hedges its bets by saying that “the notion of a Cannes bow for the Western crime drama, marking Scorsese’s latest of many collaborations with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, remains ‘highly speculative’.”

The Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from all around the world. This year’s event will be held May 16-27.

About ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The film stars DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and De Niro as his uncle, a powerful local rancher. The movie, set in 1920s Oklahoma, depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma when the Osage Nation discovered oil under their land, the Native Americans found themselves being murdered one by one. As the death toll rose, the newly created FBI took up the case and unraveled a chilling conspiracy and one of the most monstrous crimes in American history.

About Apple TV+

