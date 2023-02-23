As You Sow —a shareholder advocacy nonprofit — and Corporate Knights today released their 10th update of the Carbon Clean 200, a list of 200 publicly traded companies worldwide that are leading the way among their global peers to a clean energy present and future.

Apple is atop the top 10 companies on the list by revenue because it has a sustainable revenue ratio of 71% and makes sustainably-certified phones and laptops. Following Apple on the list and their sustainability scores are; Alphabet (89%); Deutsche Telekom AG (56%).; Verizon Communications (60%); and Tesla (100%). Thirty-five countries are represented in the Clean200, including the U.S. (42), China (21), Japan (16), Canada (12), and France (11).

Key findings from the Carbon Clean 200 report include:

Clean200 companies generated a total return of 91.21% beating the MSCI ACWI broad market index (87.84%) and MSCI ACWI/Energy Index of fossil fuel companies, (61.31%) on Total Return Gross — USD Basis from the Clean200 inception of July 1, 2016 to Jan. 31, 2023.

$10,000 invested in the Clean200 on July 1, 2016, would have grown to $19,121 by Jan. 31, 2023, versus $16,131 for the MSCI ACWI/Energy benchmark for fossil fuel companies.

The top 10 companies that contributed the most to the Clean200’s outperformance over the past year were primarily from China, the U.S., South Korea, and Sweden. They include electric vehicles, organic foods, energy conservation solutions, and renewable energy themes.

“In 2016 we created the Clean200 in response to investors saying, ‘if we divest fossil fuels there is nothing to invest in,’” said Andrew Behar, CEO of As You Sow and report co-author. “The Clean200 has demonstrated consistently that what we called the ‘clean energy’ future seven years ago is now the clean energy present. This year, the scale and global diversity of leading companies continue to expand and redefine the term cleantech to be any company that has products and services that will reduce demand for fossil fuels and water.”

