Apple TV+’s “For All lMankind” and “Severance” are nominated in the third annual Critics Choice Super Awards, which revealed nominees Wednesday for the year’s best across the superhero, sci-fi/fantasy, horror and action genres in film and on TV.

“For All Mankind” is nominated for “Best Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie.” Adam Scott of “Severance” is nominated for “Best Actor in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie.” Patricia Arquette of “Severance” is nominated for “Best Actress in a Science Fiction/Fantasy Series, Limited Series, or Made-for-TV Movie.”

You can read the complete list of nominees here. This year’s winners will be revealed March 16.

About Apple TV+

