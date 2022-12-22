As noted by MacRumors, some iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max users are reporting that horizontal lines are flashing across their smartphone display when the device is being turned on, with no clear reason why or how to fix it.

I’ve not experienced such an issue on my iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the problem seems to be somewhat widespread. According to users on Reddit, the Apple Support forums (1,2,3), and the MacRumors forum, the issue seems to have started following the iOS 16.2 update, although some users report the problem even occurring on older versions of ‌iOS 16‌.

One user on Reddit claims an Apple engineer informed them over the phone that Apple is working on a software patch for the issue, but the exact details are unknown, notes MacRumors.

