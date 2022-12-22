As noted by AppleInsider, Apple has released an updated Shortcuts app with new actions for controlling Apple Books, and switching wallpapers on iOS.

Shortcuts is a free app for devices that runs complicated tasks. Shortcuts can be downloaded or you can create your own. Each function the app supports is an action that performs a specific task and multiple actions can be combined into one task. You can start from hundreds of examples in the Gallery or drag and drop to create your own.

In iOS 6.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS 13.1, Apple has added a series of new Shortcuts actions. It’s also enhanced some existing actions, and made “reliability improvements to the Shortcuts editor and library.”

