DaVinci Resolve for iPad is now available as a free download from the Apple App Store, giving you the same color correction and editing tools used on Hollywood films on your iPad, plus Blackmagic Cloud multi user collaboration, cutting edge AI tools such as magic mask, voice isolation and dialogue leveler, smart reframe for social media and more.

Here’s how the product is described:

° The cut page in DaVinci Resolve for iPad is perfect for projects with tight deadlines that you have to turn around quickly. It’s also great for documentary work. The cut page has a streamlined interface that’s fast to learn and designed for speed. Features such as source tape for visual media browsing, fast review, and smart editing tools help you work faster than ever. The sync bin and source overwrite tools are the fastest way to edit multi-cam programs, with easy to create perfectly synchronized cut aways! Everything on the cut page is action based so every click does something. With DaVinci Resolve for iPad, you’ll spend more time editing and less time hunting for commands.

° The DaVinci Resolve for iPad color page is Hollywood’s most advanced color corrector and has been used to color and finish more high end feature films and television shows than any other system! It’s also approachable with features designed to make it easier for new users to get great results while they continue to learn the advanced tools. For example, primary control sliders will be familiar to anyone who’s used image editing software, making it easy to adjust contrast, temperature, midtone detail, saturation and more. The color page has an incredible range of primary and secondary color grading features including PowerWindows™, qualifiers, 3D tracker, advanced HDR grading tools and more.

° DaVinci Resolve features cutting edge AI processing powered by the DaVinci Neural Engine. Tools such as magic mask need only a single stroke to locate and track people, features and objects in a shot. You can make characters stand out in an under lit shot, or invert the person mask and stylize the background. Smart reframe repurposes footage to dramatically different aspect ratios by recognizing the action in a scene and panning within it so you can quickly create square or vertical versions for posting to social media. Voice isolation lets you easily remove loud, undesirable sounds from interviews and dialogue recordings from noisy locations. AI tools create quick, accurate results saving you hours of time! DaVinci Resolve for iPad is the same professional tool, based on the same codebase used on major Hollywood feature films.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad is optimized for the iPad Pro with M1 and M2 chips. DaVinci Resolve Studio on the iPad is available via a one off in-app purchase for US$95. Also released today is DaVinci Resolve 18.1.2 updates DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor firmware with iPad Bluetooth support.

