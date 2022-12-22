Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From MacRumors: After the launch of iOS 16.2 on December 13, Apple has stopped signing iOS 16.1.2, the previously available version of iOS.

° From AppleInsider: While Samsung may not have won back OLED orders for the iPad screen, the company is now investing primarily in the design that Apple had asked for.

° From iMore: A new feature in iOS 16.2 will make it much easier to find unwanted AirTags.

° From Cult of Mac: Comcast customers can now wirelessly send cable channels to any TV over AirPlay. The Xfinity Stream application has been updated with Apple’s streaming video tech.

° From MacVoices Live!: Gift picks from Mike Potter, Patrice Brend’amour, and Jim Rea are shared in the seventh and final MacVoices 2022 Holiday Gift Guide, but that makes them no less interesting, useful, or off-beat than their predecessors. Picks include books, Apple Watch gear, connectivity options, and more. (Part 1)

