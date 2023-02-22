In 2022, Apple’s shipments increased 17% year-over-year as the Apple Watch Series 8, Ultra and SE 2022 enjoyed strong sales, according to a new report from Counterpoint Research. Apple continues to dominate the smartwatch market.

Counterpoint notes that annual shipments of Apple Watches increased by 50 million for the first time, accounting for about 60% of the global smartwatch market revenue and further widening the gap with No. 2 Samsung. Samsung’s yearly shipments increased by about 12% to account for about 10% of global smartwatch shipments.

Counterpoint reports that the global smartwatch market shipments grew 12% year-over-year in 2022 due to the strong year-over-year growth witnessed in the first three quarters of the year. However, shipments fell 2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2022 amid inflationary pressures and slow India growth. This was the market’s first negative growth in eight quarters since the pandemic hit the world in 2020, according to Counterpoint.

