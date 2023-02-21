Twelve South has released the US$99.99 HiRise Pro, a height-adjustable, MagSafe Charger-ready stand for Mac laptops.

It adjusts up and down to your desired height for eye-level video calls or to align with your favorite external display. The HiRise Pro is also, according to the folks at Twelve south, the first and only stand that stealthily holds your MagSafe Charger for a streamlined workspace.

The HiRise Pro adds 2.5 to 6-inches of height for a more ergonomic desk setup. It fits all laptops and MacBooks from 11-inch Air to 16-inch Pro.

