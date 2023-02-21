On its Newsroom web page, Apple is spotlighting the cutting-edge work of health researchers around the world “who are using Apple Watch to study the heart like never before.”

Since Apple launched ResearchKit and CareKit in 2015, researchers, clinicians, and developers have found new ways to study, track, and treat a broad range of conditions.

To further drive discoveries that improve health at scale, Apple launched the Investigator Support Program. Through this program, Apple provides researchers with Apple Watch devices, enabling them to break new ground in health research, including the scientific understanding of the heart. Read the Newsroom article to read about specific studies.

