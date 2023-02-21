Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody wants Apple and Google to be required to notify their customers when a mobile app on their respective platforms is foreign owned or developed before it’s downloaded, reports Fox Business.

In letters that she is sending to the companies’ CEOs on today, Moody calls for designations to be placed on such apps from countries that could pose a national security risk to Americans from adversaries like China, Russia and others.

“We must ensure that consumers have the information needed to make informed decisions about their data privacy and security,” Moody said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The existing lack of transparency in app stores can create a significant risk for American citizens and could cause their personal information to be exploited by foreign entities of concern. That is why I am calling on Apple and Google to bring more transparency to their app stores – so consumers know what products are owned or developed by nations that may pose a national security risk,” she added.

