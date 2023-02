As noted by AppleInsider, Apple subsidiary Beats has updated its Beats Fit Pro with more colors, giving customers more style options for the wireless earbuds.

The tech giant has introduced three additional color variants to the personal audio accessory. You can now get the Beats Fit Pro in a choice of Volt Yellow, Coral Pink, and Tidal Blue. Apple sells the Beats Fit Pro for US$199.99 from the online Apple Store.

Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today