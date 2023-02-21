Apple has captured Gen Z in the US so thoroughly that younger consumers fear being socially ostracised for not having an iPhone, according to The Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Gen Z users — those born after 1996 — make up 34% of all iPhone owners in the US, versus 10 per cent for Samsung, according to new data from Attain, an adtech data platform. For older generations, there is a relatively even split between ‌iPhone‌ and Android users. The ramifications of this shift toward Apple devices among younger people extends beyond iPhones, with these users being much more likely to purchase AirPods, Apple Watches, and Macs, according to The Financial Times.

