While overall customer satisfaction with the Retail Trade sector slips 0.5% to a score of 74.7 (out of 100), customer satisfaction with specialty retailers such as Apple rises 3% to an ACSI score of 79, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index’s (ACSI®) Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2022-2023.

The study includes six retail industries — online retailers, general merchandise retailers, specialty retailers, drugstores, supermarkets, and gas stations — as well as consumer shipping and the U.S. Postal Service. Of those retail industries, two improve: specialty retailers and online retailers.

Among specialty retail stores, Apple’s score was up 1% in the ACSI study. The tech giant, Hobby Lobby, and Ultra Beauty all scored 81 apiece in the category, outperforming Ace Hardware (up 7%), Bass Pro Shops (up 1%), Gap (up 5%), Menards (up 5%), and PetSmart (up 5%), each at 80. American Eagle Outfitters and TJX (HomeGoods) share first place at 83 after surging 12% and 4%, respectively. Bath & Body Works, formerly part of L Brands, comes in second with a first-time score of 82.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related