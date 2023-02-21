Macally’s $49.95 ASTAND is one of my favorite stands to use with my 15-inch MacBook Pro because it comes with a clip-on fan to keep the laptop cool. I’ve been test driving it with a 2023 16-inch MacBook Pro. (See my review of the laptop here.)

If you’ve paid big bucks for a Mac laptop, you don’t want it to overheat. The aluminum Macally ASTAND raises the screen up to a height of six inches. This not only allows air to circulate around a MacBook Pro (or MacBook or MacBook Air), but allows the viewing angle to meet eye level for an improved posture and view.

But back to cooling: the Macally stand also comes with a small “super fast” (1800 rpm) clip-on fan that adds another cooling element to the design. You won’t notice the fan when it’s running, as it’s practically silent.

Also, the ASTAN has raised front edges and a non-slip pad to keep your laptop from taking a fall or sliding around on your desktop. The elevated design allows you to store your keyboard/mouse underneath the ASTAND.

Some assembly is required, but Macally ships all the necessary tools (four screws and a teeny screwdriver), so it’s a quick, easy job.

One caveat: the ASTAND clip-on fan is USB, not USB-C, so you’ll need an adapter for a USB-C only Mac. Also, there’s no on/off button for the fan; you’ll need to unplug it to power it down.

The bottom line: the ASTAND is — dare I say it? — extremely cool.

Apple World Today Rating (out of 5 stars): ★★★★

