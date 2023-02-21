According to The Wrap, in 2021 and 2022 combined, some 662 new scripted series premiered across 24 networks and streamers. Of those 662, about 15% were canceled after their freshman season.

The Wrap says that BET+ is the safest streamer, having cancelled none of its new shows in the timeframe, and renewing 83%. (As of the report, only one of its new titles hadn’t been publicly announced to be cancelled or renewed.)

Looking at a bigger scale, The Wrap found that HBO Max, even with the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, was the most secure place for a new show among the mainstream platforms in 2021 and 2022. In all, it canceled 22% of its new shows, which is much higher than somewhere like Disney+ or Apple TV+, but renewed 78% of its new series.

Warner placed higher on The Wrap’s list for renewals in part because it left no shows awaiting a decision. By comparison, Disney+ and Apple TV+, which formally canceled 4% and 5% of their freshman series, respectively, had seven and 16 shows, respectively, still awaiting an announcement.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related