The elementary, middle school, and high school in Lyford, Texas, have been recognized by Apple in its Apple Distinguished School program.

Apple Distinguished Schools are, in Apple’s words, “centers of leadership and educational excellence that demonstrate Apple’s vision for learning with technology.”

“This is the first time and we were very excited and we were honored that every school in the district achieved the Apple Distinguished designation,” Mark Pinon, instructional technology specialist for the Lyford Consolidated Independent School District, told myRGV news. “The district chose Apple devices, not so much for branding but for the purpose and the efficiency of Apple devices. We applied for Apple Distinguished schools, it’s a program that supports school leaders.”

Only 700 schools achieve this designation each year. In what way did Lyford stand out?

“I think it’s the way that our core beliefs as a district align with Apple as far as inspiring the students to lead, learn and thrive not only as a student but beyond,” Pinon told myRGV. “Lyford doesn’t just see that their job as an educator ends once a student graduates but what we do as a whole community of educators to make sure that those students succeed after they have graduated and into college.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related