The biggest tech companies may be facing relatively tough times, but the 25th edition of the Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies All-Stars list suggests that the giants’ peers respect them as much as ever. For the 16th consecutive year, Apple finished first in Fortune’s annual ranking of corporate reputation, based on a poll of some 3,700 corporate executives, directors, and analysts. Amazon and Microsoft tied for second.

Financial companies earned recognition for navigating an inflation-addled economy: JPMorgan Chase (No. 5) reached its highest rank ever, while Morgan Stanley made its debut in our top 50. Elsewhere, Costco Wholesale (No. 7) rose above its industry’s supply-chain woes to notch its best-ever ranking, while Netflix fell from No. 9 to 29 as fierce competition dented its historic dominance in streaming.

