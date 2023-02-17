Apple, Alphabet’s Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and Twitter and Apple face stricter European Union (EU) online content rules, based on monthly user numbers published by the companies, which exceeded an EU threshold for big online platforms, reports Reuters (a subscription is required to read the entire article).

Under the new Digital Services Act (DSA), any such firm with over 45 million users are required to comply with auditing, risk management, and data sharing with the authorities.

The DSA is intended to:

° Better protect consumers and their fundamental rights online.

° Establish a powerful transparency and a clear accountability framework for online platforms.

° Foster innovation, growth and competitiveness within the single market.

“Apple intends, on an entirely voluntary basis, to align each of the existing versions of the App Store (including those that do not currently meet the VLOP designation threshold) with the existing DSA requirements for VLOPs, because the goals of the DSA align with Apple’s goals to protect consumers from illegal content,” Apple said I a statement to Reuters.

