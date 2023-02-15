Apple is considering bringing back the 12-inch MacBook, according to a tweet by “yeus1122.” The Sellers Research Group (that’s me) says this ain’t gonna happen.

Previous rumors have said such a laptop would sport an M2 or “binned-down” M3 processor. The smaller laptop would purportedly be targeted to students and general users, not pro users.

This has been rumored for some time. I think that, if a 12-inch laptop does arrive, Apple is muddling its line-up with MacBook, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro models (and this isn’t even counting the iPad line-up).Why not simply offer MacBook Airs and MacBook Pros in various sizes for, respectively, general users and professional users?

The original 12-inch MacBook (pictured below) was introduces in March 2015. It was revised in 2017, then discontinued in July 2018, a year after the release of the MacBook Air with Retina display.

