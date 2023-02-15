According to The Wall Street Journal, the United States House Judiciary Committee has sent subpoenas to the CEOs of major tech companies — including Apple’s Tim Cook — ordering them to share info on their content moderation policies.

Here’s some info about the subpoenas from the House Judiciary GOP: House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) subpoenaed the chief executive officers of Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, and Microsoft for documents and communications relating to the federal government’s reported collusion with Big Tech to suppress free speech.

The House Judiciary Committee has repeatedly attempted to engage with the five companies since last December. Unfortunately, the companies have not adequately complied with our requests.

Congress has an important role in protecting and advancing fundamental free speech principles, including by examining how private actors coordinate with the government to suppress Free Amendment-protected speech. These subpoenas are the first step in holding Big Tech accountable.

Along the same lines, The Wall Street Journal also reports that The United States Justice Department is ramping up its antitrust investigation into Apple. The investigation first started in 2019, with regulators focused on whether Apple the company’s App Store and iOS rules are anti-competitive and stifle competitors.

