Since I can’t cover everything, I like to offer a daily roundup of must-read articles from some other great websites:

° From CNBC: Plans for the Apple Savings program may be in danger thanks to issues with Goldman Sachs’ consumer business; the bank has reportedly dropped its consumer credit card efforts outside of Apple Card.

° From AppleInsider: To prepare for the 2023 MLS season kick-off on February 25, Apple and MLS have shared details on what fans can expect with the MLS Season Pass, and what’s changing.

° From the Philadelphia Inquirer: The Inquirer and the Kansas City Star collaborated in an informal experiment to use heart rate data from volunteers’ Apple Watches to get a “new lens” into the Super Bowl viewing experience.

° From Reuters: Norwegian mobile payment app Vipps wants European Union (EU) antitrust regulators to force Apple (AAPL.O) to allow access to its tap and go technology without any restrictions so that other companies can be more competitive, Vipps Chief Executive Rune Garborg said.

° From MacVoices Live! Eric Bolden and Jeff Gamet have been experimenting with the various third-party apps for Mastodon. The new episode offers the first part of host Chuck Joiner’s conversation with them, and they share how they use social media and what features are important to them before digging in to a discussion of individual apps. (Part 1)

