This week, Apple rolled out updates to its iOS and Safari browsers on iPhone, iPad, and Macs, addressing critical security vulnerabilities, including a way to allow apps to “observe unprotected user data” through its Shortcuts app. The security threat is enough to have landed those devices on the Department of Homeland Security’s warning list, reports Fox News.

In an alert, the Department’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the Apple security updates page for the following products and apply the necessary updates as soon as possible: Safari 16.3,1, iOS 16.3.1, iPadOS 16.3.1, and macOS 13.2.1.

Read more about iOS 16.3.1 here, iPadOS 16.3.1 here, and macOS 13.2.1 here.

