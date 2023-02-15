The latest CIRP research (which you’ll need a subscription to read) finds that Apple retail stores only account for 29% of iPad sales with the remaining 71% coming from Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers like Target and Walmart. Amazon sells 23% of iPads in the U.S., followed by Best Buy with 16%.

Amazon wasn’t too far behind Apple, selling 23% of iPads in the US by itself with Best Buy selling 16%.

The Mac is the Apple hardware product purchased mostly in the tech giants retail stores. They account for 39% of Mac sales, according to CIRP. The research group says that Best Buy tallies 26% of Mac sales, Amazon tallies 12%, and the remaining sales are from other third-party outlets.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related