The blended bill of materials (BoM) cost for the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 128GB Nand flash is about US$464, a 3.7% increase from that of the iPhone 13 Pro Max, according to CounterPoint Research.

The research group says that, in the former, Max, Apple’s self-designed chips accounted for over 22% of the total BoM cost. Apart from the A16 bionic processor, Apple’s self-designed chips include PMIC, audio, connectivity and touch control.

The upgrade to the A16 Bionic chipset from the A15 Bionic resulted in an $11 cost increase, driving the processing group’s cost share to 20% in BoM. Counterpoint says the new main camera with a 48MP image sensor and the screen with an always-on display feature drive the cost increase.

