Apple has released new HomePod OS firmware (16.3.2) for the for HomePod (first and second generations) and the HomePod mini that fixes a glitch with HomeKit compatibility.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.

On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap the house icon in the upper-left corner.

Tap Software Update.

Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related