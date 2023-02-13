Apple has released new HomePod OS firmware (16.3.2) for the for HomePod (first and second generations) and the HomePod mini that fixes a glitch with HomeKit compatibility.

Your HomePod and HomePod mini should automatically update. If not:

  • Make sure that your iOS device is updated to the latest version of iOS.
  • On your iOS device, open the Home app and tap  the house icon in the upper-left corner.
  • Tap Software Update.
  • Tap Install. This will install the update on all of your HomePod speakers you have set up in your home.



Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today