The UK Electronics Skills Foundation (UKESF), in collaboration with Apple, has announced its “Girls into Electronics” program for 2023.

Girls into Electronics gives females ages 15-18 the opportunity to develop their interest in Electronics. At the heart of the program is a one-day event at a leading UK university. During the day, participants will find out more about electronics and studying the subject at university level, as well as hearing from female graduate engineers working in the electronics sector, according to the UKESF, an organization that encourages young people to study electronics.

During the day, participants will experience a sample lecture from a senior academic, input from current students, a department tour, a Q&A, and an introduction to microcontrollers. This introduction will be a ‘hands on’ practical session using the Grove Beginners’ Kit, including Arduino, which participants are provided with and is theirs to keep (find out more about the kit on the Insight into Electronics page).

As well as the event, there will be the opportunity to gain further insight through follow-on activities, including online sessions to guide participants through further practical activities with the microcontrollers. This year’s Girls into Electronics events will take place across the UK in June and July 2023.

If you’re interested in attending and would like to be informed when registration opens, you can register here.

